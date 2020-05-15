Ren Price Up 4.4% This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Ren has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, DDEX and Tidex. Ren has a total market capitalization of $62.37 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.03474523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030981 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,453,284 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, DDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.