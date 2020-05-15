RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $4.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $15.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $16.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,961 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,329,000 after acquiring an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 465,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,291. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.80. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.