RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Cut by Mountain Road Advisors LLC

Mountain Road Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up about 7.4% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 465,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

