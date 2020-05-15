Rene Dittrich Acquires 8,000 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CAO Rene Dittrich acquired 8,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rene Dittrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00.

NYSE:RESI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,752,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

