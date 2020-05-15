Repay Holdings Corporation to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repay in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 26,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,762,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Repay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

