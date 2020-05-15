Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CSPR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at about $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

