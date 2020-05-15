Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Consol Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Consol Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,859. Consol Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.