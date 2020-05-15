Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 15th (ABC, AMAG, AMAT, AMP, ATH, ATVI, BAM, BGS, BKU, BXMT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 15th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $81.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $18.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €2.10 ($2.44) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $46.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $10.50 to $11.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €69.50 ($80.81) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $22.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.50 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $70.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $17.50 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 395 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $164.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $24.50 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $10.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Argus from $270.00 to $320.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $33.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $22.50 to $23.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $135.00 to $110.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 360 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

