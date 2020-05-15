Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 15th (ABSSF, AMAT, APVO, ASB, AVGR, AZN, BAM, BOOT, BYDGF, CCDBF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 15th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $72.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target cut by Cfra from $22.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its target price cut by Aegis from $2.15 to $1.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $265.00.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $16.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $16.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $15.00 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $76.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

