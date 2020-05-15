Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – American International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2020 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/27/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $53.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AIG stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

