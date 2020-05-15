Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $119.00.

5/7/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/1/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

