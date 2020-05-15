Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cardinal Health (CAH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2020 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Moreover, the Medical segment exhibited a solid performance in the quarter under review. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts buoy optimism. The company reaffirmed fiscal year 2020 outlook, which instills investor optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

5/12/2020 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $56.00.

3/27/2020 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

CAH stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

