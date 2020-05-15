Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Switch (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.05 and a beta of 0.63. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,576 shares of company stock worth $5,237,430 over the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 141,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

