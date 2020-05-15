Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for A. O. Smith (AOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) recently:

5/7/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “strong sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith's solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for nearly 85% of the North American segment, act as a long-term growth driver. The company remains poised to benefit from its acquired assets. Also, high cash flows effectively support its capital allocation strategies. Notably, it dedicatedly follows a capital deployment strategy and continually rewards its shareholders via repurchases and dividend increases. However, over the past year, A. O. Smith’s stock has underperformed the industry and looks comparatively overvalued. The company expects performance in China to be weak due to lower consumer demand in the first quarter of 2020. Its expansion initiatives, though good for long-term growth, usually require high capital expenditures. Analysts have become increasingly bearish about the company in the past 30 days.”

4/2/2020 – A. O. Smith is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

