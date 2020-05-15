Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

4/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

