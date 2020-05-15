Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for XPO Logistics (XPO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO):

5/11/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

5/7/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $118.00 to $110.00.

4/27/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

4/24/2020 – XPO Logistics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

3/17/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,906. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

