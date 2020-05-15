Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE BDT traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.45. 20,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 177.27%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.