Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GAIN. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,094. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

