Research Analysts Set Expectations for PennantPark Investment Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 29.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 380.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

