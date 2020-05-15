Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 15th (AAXN, ATRC, BAB, BSGM, CYRX, EIGI, ENTA, GT, HGDPF, HOLX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 15th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Axon Enterprise Inc alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 419 ($5.51) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 470 ($6.18).

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.