Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centurylink (CTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Centurylink had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Centurylink had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Centurylink had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/29/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Centurylink had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/1/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/25/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/24/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Centurylink was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

