Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cintas (CTAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) recently:

5/14/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $174.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas delivered better-than-expected results with earnings and sales surprises of 6.9% and 0.8%, respectively, in third-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line witnessed growth of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter, which was primarily driven by robust organic sales. Improved product offerings, solid customer base and effective implementation of the enterprise resource planning system will likely benefit the company in the long run. Also, it stands to gain from the G&K Services buyout. However, over the past year, Cintas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Escalating costs and operating expenses hurt Cintas’ margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. In addition, the company is exposed to market risks as it procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers.”

3/21/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average of $249.68. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

