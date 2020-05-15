Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

5/10/2020 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/17/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $127.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – FMC is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $88.77 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $4,860,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $19,214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

