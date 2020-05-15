Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/8/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $86.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $83.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $88.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

