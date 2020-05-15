Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $145.00 to $125.00.

4/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $129.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

3/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

3/18/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $93.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

Get NXP Semiconductors NV alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.