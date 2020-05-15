Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS):

5/6/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/15/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

3/18/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RBS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 3,009,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,465. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.