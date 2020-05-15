Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for China Mobile (CHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for China Mobile (NYSE: CHL):

5/13/2020 – China Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – China Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2020 – China Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – China Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – China Mobile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – China Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – China Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/20/2020 – China Mobile was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – China Mobile was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

China Mobile stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 28.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in China Mobile by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in China Mobile by 78.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 45,178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 56.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in China Mobile by 74.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

