Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hershey (HSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently:

5/8/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Hershey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/24/2020 – Hershey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

4/24/2020 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/22/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,142. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25.

Get Hershey Co alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.