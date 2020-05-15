Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently:

5/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

5/6/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/25/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $83.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

RY opened at $59.53 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

