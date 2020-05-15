Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR):

5/3/2020 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines is consistently growing despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. The company is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and extended indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might boost long-term growth. Some improved Remodulin delivery devices are expected to be launched in the next 18 months, which can expand its market. However, competition in the PAH market is on the rise. Though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. “

4/30/2020 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – United Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2020 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/23/2020 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2020 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2020 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $118.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

