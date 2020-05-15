Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unum Group (UNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM):

5/6/2020 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2020 – Unum Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at DOWLING & PARTN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/17/2020 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 4,377,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

