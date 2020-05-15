Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) recently:

5/14/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

5/5/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $12.00.

5/4/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/16/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/16/2020 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 4,853,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,519. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,887,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,693 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 982,752 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

