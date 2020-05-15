ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $162.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

