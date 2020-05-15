Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Sells $19,903.45 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 9,709 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $19,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 545,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Resonant Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 243.81% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 66.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 304,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Resonant in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

