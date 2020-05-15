Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells $26,230.60 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $26,230.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 545,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Resonant Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 243.81% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 282,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

