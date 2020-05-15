Revain (REV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $875,299.00

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitFlip, YoBit and BitForex. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $875,299.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kuna, BitFlip and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

