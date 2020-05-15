Reviewing TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & MaxLinear (OTCMKTS:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -10.36% 6.51% 3.78% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 5 0 2.63 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 3.72 -$19.90 million $0.42 38.81 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.89 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.60

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxLinear beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

