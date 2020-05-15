Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rexnord by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rexnord by 6.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Rexnord by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,582,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 126,627 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

