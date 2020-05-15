Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,244 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Baxter International worth $75,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,161. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

