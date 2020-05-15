Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,162 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $95,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $367.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,395. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $388.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $100,435,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.