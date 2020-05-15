Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $86,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,665,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $74.84. 985,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.