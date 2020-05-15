Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $83,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. 1,767,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,014. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

