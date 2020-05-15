Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,509 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Fiserv worth $99,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. 160,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

