Rhumbline Advisers Buys 65,061 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,061 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $95,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. 11,351,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,799,609. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

