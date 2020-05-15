Rhumbline Advisers Buys 85,952 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $89,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 147,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 224,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 89.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,426 shares of company stock worth $795,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 2,351,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

