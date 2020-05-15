Rhumbline Advisers Has $55.18 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $55,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,373. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

