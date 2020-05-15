Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of BlackRock worth $104,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $499.59. The stock had a trading volume of 977,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

