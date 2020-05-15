Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $71,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.78. 32,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,904. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.11. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.26.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

