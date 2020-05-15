Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Home Depot worth $381,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.55. The company had a trading volume of 431,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

