Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $79,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after buying an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,268. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

